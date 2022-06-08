Stephen Colbert Spots Toughest Part Of Prison For Trump-Loving Proud Boy Rioters

Stephen Colbert celebrated the indictments against five members of the far-right street gang called the Proud Boys for their alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

The “Late Show” host noted on Tuesday that the charges for seditious conspiracy carry maximum potential sentences of up to 20 years in prison.

“I gotta tell you,” he said, “seeing those guys arrested makes this boy proud.”

But Colbert also mentioned some unusual rules the gang has, such as only being allowed to masturbate once a month.

“That’s gonna make those 20 years in prison seem pretty long,” he cracked. “But I do understand why they’re so angry.”