Stephen Colbert Explains QAnon's New Alleged Plot In Snow Day Terms

Stephen Colbert blasted the threat of a QAnon-inspired attack on the Capitol Thursday, months after a mob of Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the building in an attempt to overturn President Joe Biden’s election victory. (Watch the video below.)

“C’mon Qbies, again?” the “Late Show” host said in admonishing the extremist conspiracy theorists. “Remember what Einstein said: ‘The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over but expecting different results. Also QAnon. Those people are f**king crazy.’”

The House canceled Thursday’s session “out of an abundance of caution” after law enforcement learned of a possible threat from militia groups, Colbert pointed out. “It’s kind of like a domestic terrorism snow day in that they’re both dangerous and white,” he cracked.