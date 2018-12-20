Stephen Colbert Questions Trump's Declaration Of Victory Over ISIS

TONIGHT: Mission Accomplished in Syria? Trump seems to think so. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/SkHYErbOHI — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 20, 2018

Stephen Colbert, host of “The Late Show,” highlighted some good news for military families on Wednesday. “The Trump administration announced plans to pull U.S. troops out of Syria immediately,” Colbert said.

He pointed to a tweet from President Donald Trump explaining the reason for the decision:

We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2018

Colbert added, imitating Trump, “But after the Trump presidency, I might head over there because I’ll be on the run from the law, and there’ll be no troops to find me.”

The “Late Show” host also expressed some skepticism about the declaration of victory.

“I know this might shock you: What the president said may not be true,” Colbert said.