Stephen Colbert Finds Clever Way To Curse Out Railroad Giant After Ohio Train Disaster

Stephen Colbert avoided having an F-bomb bleeped out of his monologue with some wordplay on Thursday’s episode of “The Late Show.”

Colbert explained the criticism that is being leveled at the railroad giant Norfolk Southern Corporation after the derailment of one of its freight trains in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month.

Advertisement

Among multiple other things, the company has come under fire for offering “inconvenience checks” to affected local residents, noted Colbert.

He then zinged: “Norfolk Southern, I think I speak for everyone when I say, Norfolk you.”