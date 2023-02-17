What's Hot

Ohio

Stephen Colbert Finds Clever Way To Curse Out Railroad Giant After Ohio Train Disaster

The "Late Show" host swerved being bleeped out with his wordplay.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert avoided having an F-bomb bleeped out of his monologue with some wordplay on Thursday’s episode of “The Late Show.”

Colbert explained the criticism that is being leveled at the railroad giant Norfolk Southern Corporation after the derailment of one of its freight trains in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month.

Among multiple other things, the company has come under fire for offering “inconvenience checks” to affected local residents, noted Colbert.

He then zinged: “Norfolk Southern, I think I speak for everyone when I say, Norfolk you.”

Reporter, HuffPost

