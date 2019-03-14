Colbert Reveals How Rand Paul Waited Nearly 4 Years For Revenge On Trump

Stephen Colbert suggested it might be getting personal between President Donald Trump and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).

Paul was one of a dozen Republican senators who broke ranks and voted against Trump’s use of emergency powers to fund construction of a border wall.

“It has nothing to do with the president,” Paul insisted. “It’s about the Constitution.”

But the “Late Show” host said Thursday that it had to “feel pretty good,” given their personal history.

Three and a half years ago, Trump torched Paul for his physical appearance... and did so while insisting he wasn’t going to attack his looks.

“I never attacked him on his look, and believe me there’s plenty of subject matter there,” Trump said in a September 2015 debate on CNN.

“Talk about the pot calling the kettle ‘plenty of subject matter,’” Colbert cracked: