Stephen Colbert Brutally Randsplains To Rand Paul Why He Needs The Vaccine

Stephen Colbert dropped some hilarious logic on Sen. Rand Paul Tuesday to rebut the Kentucky Republican’s vaccine skepticism. (Watch the video below.)

Paul, an ophthalmologist, said he’s not getting the COVID-19 inoculation because he’s had the virus and now has “natural immunity.”

“They first have to prove that the vaccine is better than being infected,” Paul said recently.

“No, they don’t,” shot back Colbert, host of “The Late Show.” “They don’t have to prove that seatbelts are better than accidents, or that wearing a parachute is better than hitting the earth at terminal velocity, or that having hot spikes driven into your ears is better than listening to Rand Paul. It’s self-evident.”

Fast-forward to 3:25 for the Paul segment:

Dr. Jay Varkey of the Emory University School of Medicine recently addressed Paul’s reluctance on CNN (as seen at the top). Citing public health guidance, Varkey noted that the duration of immunity likely differs in people who have been infected, and the rate of reinfection, while rare, could increase over time with the emergence of variants.

“Vaccination is the safest and most effective way to build a durable response that protects you, your family, your friends and your community,” Varkey said.