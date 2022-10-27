Stephen Colbert Trolls GOP Candidate With Raunchy Makeovers For Classic Books

Stephen Colbert spotted some alarming news in Michigan, where Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon is making book bans a central part of her campaign.

Dixon has issued overblown claims about certain books, calling them “pornographic” and even stating that some school library books were “describing to children how to have sex.”

“She’s right. We looked it up,” Colbert said with as straight a face as possible. “And there are a lot of classic children’s books teaching kids about doin’ it.”

Then, he gave several classic children’s books an X-rated makeover in his Wednesday night monologue.