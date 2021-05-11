Colbert Shows What Republican ‘Losers’ Are Really Hoping For In Trump Civil War

The Republican Party is at war with itself over Donald Trump, with some in the GOP under intense pressure for failing to show fealty to the former president.

And perhaps no one is facing as much internal fire as Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) who will likely be ejected from Republican leadership in the House for criticizing Trump’s “big lie” over the 2020 election and blaming him for the Jan. 6 insurrection.

But “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said maybe there’s a reason for it, tweeting:

I wonder if the GOP is having a civil war just so they can put up statues of the losers. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) May 11, 2021

During his monologue on Monday night, Colbert called out House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for now leading the push to force Cheney out of her role as conference chair, the party’s number three position in the House.

“Has there ever been anyone in government as weak as Kevin McCarthy?” Colbert said in wonder.

Colbert recapped how McCarthy’s been “sucking up” to Trump:

“He barely escaped a murderous mob on January 6th, called the president for help, was denied that help, held the former president responsible for the riot, then spent the next four months sucking up to him again.”

See more in his full monologue: