The Republican Party is in the middle of a civil war pitting the more traditional wing of the party against QAnon conspiracy theorists such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday.

“It’s like the first Civil War, but this time both sides use the Confederate Flag,” he cracked.

The House is expected to vote on Thursday to remove Greene from her committee assignments after Republican leaders refused to do so. But as Colbert noted, a number of GOP senators spoke out against Greene, with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) saying the party’s “big tent is not large enough to both accommodate conservatives and kooks.”

Colbert ran with the concept, cooking up “Barnum & Bailey’s Conservatives & Kooks Freak Show,” complete with acts based on GOP politicians.

