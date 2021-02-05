Stephen Colbert is done with Republicans who continue to defend the party’s conspiracy theorists, such as “QAnon Congresswoman” Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

Greene was booted from her committees on Thursday for endorsing the murder of Democratic politicians as well as her embrace of wild conspiracy theories, such as her claim that there was no evidence a plane hit the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.

On Thursday, Greene tried to walk back some of those claims.

“I also want to tell you that 9/11 absolutely happened,” she said.

The “Late Show” host called her past statements an insult to the memory of 9/11 victims:

“This may come as a surprise to you, but those of us who watched those buildings burn with our bare eyes here in the New York City area are not that impressed with your willingness to admit that it happened. I believe we as a nation promised to always remember it happened. What’s your bumper sticker say? ‘9/11. Oops, I Forgot’?”

“This is the modern GOP, they want credit for recognizing reality,” Colbert added, then played a clip revising a famous line from former President Ronald Reagan in Berlin: “Mr. Gorbachev, this is a wall.”

And he was just getting warmed up. Check out his full monologue below: