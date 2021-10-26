How Dumb Are They? Stephen Colbert Describes The Stupidity Of GOP Insurrectionists

Stephen Colbert mockingly saluted the “intellectual giants” of the Republican Party who were named in a new Rolling Stone report for helping the planners of the Jan. 6 Donald Trump rally that preceded the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.
And by “intellectual giants,” Colbert meant the exact opposite as he described Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Louie Gohmert (R-Texas).
“It’s a real ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ of people who can’t count to 10,” Colbert said. “They have to set reminders on their phone to remind themselves to breathe.”
One Jan. 6 planner told Rolling Stone he specifically remembered the involvement of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.).
“Yes,” Colbert said. “I can imagine it’s hard to forget someone who tells you forest fires are caused by circumcised space lasers.”
