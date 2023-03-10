What's Hot

EntertainmentJoe Biden Republican PartyStephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert Calls Out GOP 'Christians' With Fake Jesus Quote For The Ages

The "Late Show" host puts Republican hypocrisy on full display.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert said President Joe Biden’s proposed budget is “dead on arrival” given that Republican lawmakers want to cut healthcare, food assistance, housing and other programs for the poor.

“It just reflects the bedrock Judeo-Christian values of the Republican party and echoes the words of our lord,” Colbert said, then mocked the religious right with a fake quote from Jesus: “For I was hungry and you said, ’Hey, who gave you that free food? Slap that fish out of his dirty little mouth!’”

The actual quote, from Matthew 25:35, begins: “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat.”

See more in his Thursday night “Late Show” monologue:

