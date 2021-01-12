Stephen Colbert said many of the Republicans who voted against certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory don’t even believe the conspiracy theories pushed by President Donald Trump. They’re just terrified of his supporters, who launched a violent and deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol last week in an attempt to block the certification.
“The Late Show” host pointed to an interview by Rep. Peter Meijer (R–Mich.) with Reason magazine, in which the freshman lawmaker said some of his colleagues “knew in their heart of hearts that they should’ve voted to certify.” But they didn’t because they were worried about the safety of their families.
“They capitulated to armed violent extremists,” Colbert said. “That’s the GOP’s new motto: ‘We don’t negotiate with terrorists. We just give them what we want.’”
See his full monologue below: