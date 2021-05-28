Stephen Colbert Gives GOP A Demented New Anthem After 'Land Of The Home' Flub

Kemp attempted to cite the national anthem, but instead spewed out: “It is America, the land of the home and freedom... reigns.”

Inspired by Kemp, the “Late Show” host created a new national anthem more fitting for Republicans as “a rudderless GOP descends into a patriotic word salad.” It name-checks everything from Froot Loops to Flavor Flav.

See that and more in his Thursday night monologue: