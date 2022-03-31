Stephen Colbert Names Top Republican In Charge Of Rep. Madison Cawthorn's Orgies

Stephen Colbert is trying to get to the bottom of the biggest mystery in politics right now: Which Republican is leading the cocaine-fueled orgies?

Last week, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) claimed he was invited to orgies by leaders he “looked up to through my life,” who also did cocaine in front of him.

“Given the average age of the GOP, I assume they’re snorting Boniva,” Colbert cracked, then did an impression: “WHEW! My femur is harder than a diamond! I’ll filibuster anything that moves!”

Other GOP lawmakers are ticked off about the allegation. But Colbert wants answers.

Earlier this week, he guessed Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) was the ringleader and shared an unforgettable mockup of the 88-year-old in leather and carrying a whip, which he captioned as: “Chuck Grassley’s Ass Jamboree.”

Grassley hasn’t denied it, which Colbert jokingly took as evidence for his theory.

