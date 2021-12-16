Stephen Colbert Savages Republican Party Right Off The Bat On 'The Late Show'

Stephen Colbert sometimes needs to warm up before he rips the Republicans. Not this time.

“The Late Show” host on Wednesday immediately took the GOP to task for defending Donald Trump loyalists’ violent attempt to overturn Trump’s 2020 election defeat. (Watch the video below.)

“The more we learn about the insurrection on Jan. 6, the more it becomes clear we have two political parties in this country: We have the Democratic Party and the anti-democratic party,” Colbert said. “Cause only one of these parties cares whether you get a vote in an election.”

Colbert noted that the House moved to hold former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows in criminal contempt for refusing to testify before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

“The rest of us can just keep holding him in regular contempt,” Colbert quipped.

Colbert pointed out that just two Republicans supported the recommendation for the contempt charge, which will be forwarded to the Justice Department. “Every other Republican doesn’t want you to know what happened on Jan. 6,” Colbert said.

He showed video of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) calling the Meadows contempt vote “as wrong as it gets” while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) nods in assent.

Colbert had quite the zinger for Jordan.