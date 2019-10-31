Colbert Gets Trump’s GOP Allies On The Record With Words That'll Haunt Them

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said Republican lawmakers in the House are headed for a disaster.

The House on Thursday voted almost entirely along party lines on rules for the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Democrats voted for it, while Republicans voted against, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) going on the record with a “very clear yes” that Trump did nothing inappropriate.

Colbert compared it to one of the great disasters of history:

TONIGHT: Halloween got a little bit more spooky for Trump after the House passed a resolution to formalize the impeachment inquiry. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/W47gZTK2UK — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 1, 2019