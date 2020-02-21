Stephen Colbert Reveals The Added Bonus Of Roger Stone’s Prison Term

Stephen Colbert responded to the sentencing of President Donald Trump’s longtime ally Roger Stone with a quip about the GOP strategist’s infamous tattoo.

The image of disgraced former President Richard Nixon is inked on the back of Stone, who on Thursday was sentenced to 40 months after being convicted of witness tampering and lying to Congress.

“The Late Show” host Colbert saw the prison time as a twofer.

“Finally! Nixon behind bars,” he tweeted, alongside a snap of Stone and his tattoo of Nixon, who resigned in August 1974 amid the Watergate scandal.