Stephen Colbert Taints Gov. Ron DeSantis With An Absolutely Biblical Burn

Stephen Colbert gave Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) holy hell over a new ad claiming he was made by God on “the eighth day” to be a fighter.
Critics have ripped the new spot ― a play on a 2013 Super Bowl ad about farmers that was taken from a 1978 speech by radio legend Paul Harvey ― as sacrilegious. And the spot left the “Late Show” host smiling in disbelief.
“Yes, God made a fighter,” Colbert said. “He made Eve from Adam’s rib and Ron DeSantis from Adam’s taint.”
Believe it or not, the ad actually gets worse.
Check it out in his Monday night monologue: