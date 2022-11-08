Stephen Colbert Taints Gov. Ron DeSantis With An Absolutely Biblical Burn

Stephen Colbert gave Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) holy hell over a new ad claiming he was made by God on “the eighth day” to be a fighter.

Critics have ripped the new spot ― a play on a 2013 Super Bowl ad about farmers that was taken from a 1978 speech by radio legend Paul Harvey ― as sacrilegious. And the spot left the “Late Show” host smiling in disbelief.

“Yes, God made a fighter,” Colbert said. “He made Eve from Adam’s rib and Ron DeSantis from Adam’s taint.”

Believe it or not, the ad actually gets worse.