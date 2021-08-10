Stephen Colbert Taunts Gov. Ron DeSantis With A Damning Historical Comparison

Stephen Colbert returned from vacation on Monday night to take on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is presiding over the state’s out-of-control spike in coronavirus infections.

“As with all bad news, there’s bad and then there’s Florida,” Colbert said as he noted the state had broken its own records on cases and hospitalizations multiple times.

DeSantis has actively resisted efforts to stop the spread of the virus by attempting to block cruise ships from requiring traveler vaccinations, threatening schools that attempt mask mandates and resisting any measure at vaccine verification.

As Colbert noted, DeSantis has even claimed that the latest spike in cases was merely a “seasonal” effect and no government measures could have prevented it.

“Yeah, it’s just like when the governor of Pompeii announced, ’Hey guys, ignore the rain of ash. It’s just volcano season. OK, let’s all make a fun pose for no reason,’” Colbert said, then demonstrated some of the Pompeii poses:

“Too soon?” he asked.

DeSantis wasn’t the only governor in Colbert’s comedic crosshairs. He also took on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

See more in Colbert’s Monday night monologue: