'Come On, Ron!': Stephen Colbert Taunts DeSantis For Losing Disney Fight

Stephen Colbert said Ron DeSantis is suffering from plunging poll numbers and a defection of donors as he considers a presidential run.

“So yesterday, he did the only thing a man can do: He bullied a cartoon mouse,”

Colbert said.

DeSantis has been at war with Disney since the company criticized his “Don’t Say Gay” law. Out for revenge, DeSantis got the Florida legislature to eliminate Disney’s special district in Central Florida and replace it with a board of his hand-picked stooges. However, the company’s outgoing district stripped the incoming DeSantis-controlled body of most of its powers in a last-minute move.

“Oh, come on, Ron!” Colbert said. “You’re in Florida, don’t you know you don’t mess with Disney? You ain’t Nemo. They’ll never find you.”

Now, DeSantis is threatening to build a state prison next to Walt Disney World.

“Yeah, a state prison next to Disney,” Colbert mocked. “He’s about to run for president and his latest proposal is, ‘I’m gonna put Florida convicts next to your children.’”

See more in his Tuesday night “Late Show” monologue: