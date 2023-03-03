What's Hot

EntertainmentDonald TrumpFox NewsStephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert Spots Uncomfortably Awkward Fox News Moment For Ron DeSantis

The "Late Show" host shows how the Florida governor's 2024 aspirations are off to a rough start.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert said on Thursday that Fox News is supposedly trying to move on from Donald Trump, with Semafor reporting that the right-wing network even has a “soft ban” in place on the former president.

“That’s like Discovery Channel banning sharks!” Colbert said in disbelief.

Fox News has been trying to highlight alternatives to Trump, especially Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is reportedly considering challenging the former president for the 2024 GOP nomination.

But things didn’t go to plan when “Fox & Friends” cohost Brian Kilmeade went to a diner in DeSantis’ old congressional district in Florida to see if he could find any supporters.

Most of the people he spoke to said they still support Trump. Even a woman in a DeSantis T-shirt gave a lukewarm “either/or” when asked if she’d pick DeSantis over Trump.

“Either or?” said Colbert. “That’s like Mr. Met saying, ’Go Mets! Or Yankees! I’m not really into baseball.’”

See more in his Thursday night “Late Show” monologue:

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

