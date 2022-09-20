Stephen Colbert Wrecks ‘Gaping' A**hole Ron DeSantis With A Brutal Fact-Check

Stephen Colbert tore into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for “kidnapping” migrants and flying them to Massachusetts for a political stunt.

And that’s not all.

“It turns out it was way worse than we imagined because he actually abducted them from Texas,” Colbert said. “For a guy who acts so concerned about borders he doesn’t seem to know where his state ends.”

Advertisement

DeSantis claimed the migrants were“intending to come to Florida.”

Colbert didn’t buy it.

“C’mon,” he said. “No one intends to go to Florida.”

Colbert noted that there were just two reasons why people travel to the Sunshine State.

“You’re about to die and want to eat pudding next to an alligator,” he said. “Or you want to do that Disney thing where you can build your own lightsaber.”