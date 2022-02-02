Stephen Colbert Shows Exact Moment Gov. Ron DeSantis Botched 'Easiest Thing In The World'

Condemning Nazis should be “the easiest thing in the world,” Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday. But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) botched a shot at doing exactly that after Nazis marched in his state over the weekend.

“He seems to think being asked how he feels about Nazis is some kind of gotcha question instead of the biggest softball of all time,” Colbert said. “Watch.”

Then, Colbert turned to another camera, paused, and answered the question.

“I think Nazis are bad,” he said to cheers from his audience.

Colbert also removed his glasses and added: “Where do I get the courage? Not from Ron DeSantis.”

