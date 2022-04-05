“The Late Show” mercilessly mocked a musical tribute to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday night.
Stephen Colbert’s team responded to Van Zant’s new song “Sweet Florida” honoring DeSantis with a country-rock campaign anthem of its own.
The ditty takes aim at the governor for trying to “own the libs,” being “confused by how masks are used” and calls him “a real disgrace.”
It ends with a biting question for Floridians.
Watch the video here:
And Colbert’s monologue here:
