Ron DeSantis Receives A Brutal Reminder From Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert ripped Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) attempt to prosecute people who promoted the coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Show.”

“You stupid mother Pfizer,” cracked Colbert.

“You want an investigation, let me save you some time and money,” he continued, noting how in America alone the shots have been credited with saving more than 3 million lives and preventing 18.5 million hospitalizations.

Colbert then aired a supercut of DeSantis previously promoting the jabs. The governor later turned on them in a move Colbert suggested was an effort to reel in conspiracy theorists from Donald Trump’s base ahead of a potential 2024 clash with the former president.