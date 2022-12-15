What's Hot

Amy Poehler And Maya Rudolph Share The 'SNL' Moment That Completely Changed Them

Republicans Not Cooperating With Democratic Efforts To Bring Back Cash For Parents

Sigourney Weaver Recalls James Cameron's 'Crazy' Demand That Made Her Bleed

Accused Paul Pelosi Attacker Told Cops Of ‘Evil’ In Washington

US Sues Arizona Over Shipping Containers On Mexico Border

Kehlani ‘Sick To My Stomach’ After Alleged Sexual Assault By Fan

Former MLB Player T.J. House Comes Out As Gay: 'I'm Finally Healing'

Primatologist Jane Goodall Watched A Montage Of Trump And Her Analysis Was Something

Kevin McCarthy Isn’t Jumping Off The Trump Train Any Time Soon

This FX Show Was An Amazing Novel But Falls Flat On TV

'Today' Team Surprises Al Roker With Emotional Visit At Home After Hospitalization

Mississippi Executes Man For Rape, Murder Of Teen Girl

Entertainment
CoronavirusCOVID-19Stephen ColbertRon DeSantis

Ron DeSantis Receives A Brutal Reminder From Stephen Colbert

The "Late Show" host torched "stupid mother Pfizer" DeSantis with a supercut of his past comments about COVID-19 vaccines.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert ripped Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) attempt to prosecute people who promoted the coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Show.”

“You stupid mother Pfizer,” cracked Colbert.

“You want an investigation, let me save you some time and money,” he continued, noting how in America alone the shots have been credited with saving more than 3 million lives and preventing 18.5 million hospitalizations.

Colbert then aired a supercut of DeSantis previously promoting the jabs. The governor later turned on them in a move Colbert suggested was an effort to reel in conspiracy theorists from Donald Trump’s base ahead of a potential 2024 clash with the former president.

Watch Colbert’s full monologue here:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community