Stephen Colbert Reveals What Republican Insiders Really Think Of Ron DeSantis

Stephen Colbert said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is beating Donald Trump in some polls of Republican voters ― but “The Late Show” host also spotted a couple of factors working against DeSantis if he runs for president.

First, Colbert pointed to a report in Politico in which GOP insiders say that DeSantis “lacks charm.”

Advertisement

“Oh come on,” Colbert said in mock disbelief. “He’s got the smooth style of a non-playable character in a Playstation 2 game.”

But DeSantis has an even bigger flaw: His schmoozing game is weak.

“Ron is at his best on paper,” a Florida political leader told New York magazine last year. “Then you meet him and you say, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ ”

Colbert agreed... for a different reason.

“It’s true, DeSantis is best on paper,” he said. “Specifically, that roll by the toilet.”

See more in his Tuesday night monologue: