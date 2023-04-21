What's Hot

EntertainmentDonald TrumpStephen ColbertRon DeSantis

Stephen Colbert Shows How Ron DeSantis Is Now Getting ‘Publicly Humiliated’

The "Late Show" host mocks the Florida governor's plunging popularity.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is losing support as he mulls a 2024 presidential run ― and getting “publicly humiliated” in the process.

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas) said he had a “positive meeting” with DeSantis this week, then endorsed Donald Trump instead.

“Oh, damn!” Colbert exclaimed. “Ron, are you a history book in Florida? Because you just got burned!”

In his Thursday night monologue, Colbert showed how DeSantis is on a quest to become “100 percent unlikable”:

Colbert’s “Late Show” team also mocked DeSantis’ obsession with the word “woke,” turning it into a song parody in which the Florida governor is joined by Rihanna and Drake:

