Stephen Colbert Shows How Ron DeSantis Is Now Getting ‘Publicly Humiliated’

Stephen Colbert said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is losing support as he mulls a 2024 presidential run ― and getting “publicly humiliated” in the process.

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas) said he had a “positive meeting” with DeSantis this week, then endorsed Donald Trump instead.

“Oh, damn!” Colbert exclaimed. “Ron, are you a history book in Florida? Because you just got burned!”

In his Thursday night monologue, Colbert showed how DeSantis is on a quest to become “100 percent unlikable”:

Colbert’s “Late Show” team also mocked DeSantis’ obsession with the word “woke,” turning it into a song parody in which the Florida governor is joined by Rihanna and Drake: