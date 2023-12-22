What's Hot

EntertainmentStephen ColbertRon DeSantis

Stephen Colbert Mocks Ron DeSantis Over 'Especially Humiliating' New Development

“So, the more people meet him, the less they want to vote for him,” the comedian joked.
Josephine Harvey
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Stephen Colbert roasted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the results of a new poll that showed Nikki Haley shifting into second place in Iowa’s Republican presidential primary race.

“The candidate that Haley surged past in Iowa is Ron DeSantis, and this is especially humiliating for him because he has visited every one of Iowa’s 99 counties over the past year,” the comedian said on “The Late Show” Thursday.

“So, the more people meet him, the less they want to vote for him,” he quipped. “How is that possible for a man with such a warm and natural smile?”

Colbert was citing from an article by The Independent about the Emerson College poll of Iowa caucusgoers, which noted that the Florida governor “failed to capture any momentum for his campaign, and now trails Ms Haley in a state where she has focused far much less of her time and money than did her rival.”

Haley still lags behind the front-runner, former President Donald Trump, by more than two dozen points, according to the statewide poll released Wednesday.

Watch Colbert’s roast on “The Late Show” below.

Support HuffPost
Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

Gift Guides