Colbert Taunts Republican Senator For The Worst Possible Take On Vaccines

Stephen Colbert tore into Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) for a terrible take on the coronavirus vaccine.

Johnson has spread lies and conspiracy theories about both the virus and the vaccines, and this week he suggested the natural immune system alone should be enough.

Advertisement

“Why do we think that we can create something better than God in terms of combating disease?” he said during a radio interview.

“OK, yes, I get it: God created our immune systems,” Colbert fired back. “But he also created Ron Johnson, so he has been known to shank it.”

The “Late Night” host wasn’t done with Johnson.

“He raises the question: Does the lord want you to have the vaccine?” he said. “I don’t know. But take Ron Johnson’s advice, and you might have a chance to ask God face-to-face.”

Advertisement