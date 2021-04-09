Stephen Colbert Goes Off On Ron Paul Wearing 'Daisy Dukes' Shorts In Interview

Former Rep. Ron Paul (R-Texas), who has been called the father of the tea party, got caught with no pants during a Zoom podcast this week ― and Stephen Colbert couldn’t keep his lip zipped. (Watch the video below.)

Paul, the 85-year-old libertarian, appeared on “Doug Casey’s Take,” wearing a sport coat and dress shirt above the waist. At the end of the show, he pulled his chair away and accidentally revealed he was wearing what “The Late Show” host called “Daisy Dukes” shorts.

“He’s not just small government, he is tiny trousers,” Colbert quipped on Thursday. “And definitely leans to the right.”

The comedian thanked Paul, a three-time presidential candidate whose son is Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), “for showing us the future of the libertarian movement: free-thinking, unregulated ball-hugging hot pants!”