Colbert Uncovers ‘The Most Incriminating Word Of All’ In Notes From Giuliani Pal

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert can’t believe the latest evidence to emerge in the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, the House Intelligence Committee released handwritten notes from Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani. And they show what appear to be his instructions from Giuliani, who is the president’s personal attorney.

One note said: “Get Zalensky to announce that the Biden case will be investigated.”

That refers to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (who was president-elect at the time). Trump tried to pressure Zelensky into digging up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

“You don’t write the crime down, you dummy!” Colbert scolded.

And that’s not all Colbert found in the notes. He also uncovered what he called the most incriminating word of all:

TONIGHT: Trump's old pal Lev Parnas reappears just in time for the articles of impeachment to be sent to the Senate. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/1tGuAzIIuL — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 16, 2020