Stephen Colbert said there’s a way that Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York City and a henchman to Donald Trump, could return to the public’s good graces and help save his home state.
Back in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, when hand sanitizer was in short supply, New York made its own. Now, the state is sitting on a stockpile of 700,000 gallons of it.
“New York needs to get rid of 700,000 gallons of surplus alcohol?” Colbert asked, then went into a mock announcement: “Paging Rudy Giuliani. Mr. Mayor, it’s time to be a hero again. All is forgiven.”
See more in his Thursday night monologue:
Giuliani has been dogged by reports that his erratic behavior ― and wild TV interviews ― were the result of indulging just a little too much. Although he has denied having a drinking problem, Giuliani said he does enjoy Scotch.