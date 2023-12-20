Stephen Colbert on Tuesday spent a second “Late Show” monologue in a row mocking Rudy Giuliani over his massive defamation trial loss.
A jury last week ordered the former New York City mayor to pay $148 million to two Georgia election workers he defamed while serving as Donald Trump’s personal attorney in the aftermath of the 2020 election.
“Obviously he needs money fast,” Colbert said of Giuliani. “I recommend he drill for oil in his skull.”
“After this enormous punishment for the damage he caused by lying continually about these two innocent women, I’m sure he’s learned his lesson,” Colbert continued. “And he continues to repeat his false allegations that the poll watchers interfered in the 2020 election. He’s done it outside the courthouse, on Newsmax, and on Steve Bannon’s podcast. He says it everywhere he goes. He even said it to his current roommates, two seagulls on South Street Seaport.”
On Tuesday, the workers sued Giuliani again in a bid to “permanently stop him from lying about them.”
“Wow,” said Colbert. “Now, normally, I would say don’t kick a man when he’s down. But in Rudy’s case, go for it.”
Watch Colbert’s monologue here: