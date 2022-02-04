Stephen Colbert Taunts Giuliani With 'Most Chilling Phrase In The English Language'

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is among those both surprised and horrified by the news this week that Trump crony Rudy Giuliani is one of this season’s celebrity guests on “The Masked Singer.”

Giuliani’s unmasking reportedly caused two of the show’s judges to walk off the set in protest. But Colbert had another explanation.

“Or they left in terror,” he said. “I mean one of the most chilling phrases in the English language is: ‘Surprise, it’s Rudy Giuliani.’ Just ask the crew of ‘Borat.’”