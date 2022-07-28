Stephen Colbert Pitches Fitting Title For Rudy Giuliani's Memoir

Falling debris from a Chinese rocket has inspired Stephen Colbert to come up with a title for Rudy Giuliani’s memoir: Uncontrolled Descent.

According to U.S. Space Command, remnants from the massive Chinese booster rocket will fall to Earth early next week. Large pieces of debris are expected to reach the Earth’s surface.

“That’s right. All next week, the forecast is partly cloudy with a chance of fiery death,” Colbert said on “The Late Show” Wednesday. “The debris in question comes from the 23-ton Long March 5B rocket which delivered a module to the Chinese Space Station and is now in an uncontrolled descent ― also the title of Rudy Giuliani’s memoir.”

Giuliani, who served as personal attorney to former President Donald Trump, is the subject of multiple lawsuits. He’s also under federal investigation for spearheading Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and to dig up dirt on the Biden family’s dealings in Ukraine.

