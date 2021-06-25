Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” audience cheered the news that former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s law license had been suspended over the “false and misleading” election claims he made while representing former President Donald Trump.

“The dildos have come home to roost,” Colbert cracked, referring to the incident where Giuliani made some of those “false and misleading” claims while standing outside a sex shop.

“This is a dramatic fall from grace. In the city he was famously the mayor of, Rudy Giuliani can no longer practice law,” Colbert said. “And if the last year has proven anything, it’s that when it comes to law, Rudy needs a lot of practice.”

See Colbert’s full Thursday night monologue below: