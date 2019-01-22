COMEDY

Colbert Uses Giuliani's Own Logic To Explain How Bad A Lawyer He Is

The "Late Show" host has an "alternative" argument for Trump's attorney.

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is using Rudy Giuliani’s own logic against him.

Giuliani on Sunday said President Donald Trump was involved in conversations about a proposed Trump Tower in Moscow throughout the 2016 election campaign. 

On Monday, the president’s attorney and former New York mayor tried to walk it back in multiple interviews

He didn’t have the conversations,” he told New York magazine. “Lawyers argue in the alternative.” 

That led Colbert to offer an “alternative” to describing Giuliani’s skills as an attorney: 

