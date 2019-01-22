Colbert Uses Giuliani's Own Logic To Explain How Bad A Lawyer He Is

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is using Rudy Giuliani’s own logic against him.

Giuliani on Sunday said President Donald Trump was involved in conversations about a proposed Trump Tower in Moscow throughout the 2016 election campaign.

On Monday, the president’s attorney and former New York mayor tried to walk it back in multiple interviews.

“He didn’t have the conversations,” he told New York magazine. “Lawyers argue in the alternative.”

That led Colbert to offer an “alternative” to describing Giuliani’s skills as an attorney: