Stephen Colbert’s Crudest Description Of Rupert Murdoch Leaves Audience Howling

Stephen Colbert is among the many disappointed by the delayed start to the trial in the $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News filed by Dominion Voting Systems.

The judge didn’t give a reason for the delay, but Fox News was reportedly trying to settle out of court.

Advertisement

Colbert was ticked.

“No! No, no, no, no,” he said. “You cannot take this away from me. This is my Super Bowl. I wanted to see the courtroom sketch of Rupert Murdoch.”

With no court action on Monday, there was no sketch ― not an official one, anyway.

So Colbert’s team made their own just for “The Late Show.”

“Here’s a little behind-the-scenes info,” Colbert offered. “To make that sketch, we just traced a scrotum and drew glasses on it.”

The audience erupted.

Check it out for yourself in his Monday night monologue: