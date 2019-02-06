Stephen Colbert Conjures Up 'Russian Response' To Trump's Speech

“The Late Show,” hosted by Stephen Colbert, wasted no time Tuesday in conjuring up the Russian response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

A video of Vladimir Putin, allegedly translated into English, showed the Russian president congratulating Trump.

Advertisement

“I agree with President Trump’s call for unity,” Putin said, according to the subtitles. “Both sides must come together and do exactly what he says, that I told him to say.”

Putin added: “And I applaud his plan for the border wall. We built a wall in Germany and not one Mexican got into East Berlin.”