Stephen Colbert Spots ‘Embarrassing’ Sign Russian Forces Are In Deep Trouble

Stephen Colbert said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is going “embarrassingly poorly” and that Russian President Vladimir Putin is getting desperate.

Russian troops are stuck in Ukrainian territory without basic supplies and are breaking into homes and stores in search of food.

“They’re just 90 miles from their home bases,” Colbert said. “That’s like driving from New York to Philly and turning cannibal at Trenton. ‘Well kids, we left the granola bars back home so who’s first on the menu?’”

Colbert even spotted a field kitchen truck the invading Russians abandoned that was filled with a curious selection of rations.