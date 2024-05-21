EntertainmentStephen Colbertsamuel alito

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said his wife placed the upside-down American flag after a dispute with a neighbor.
Josephine Harvey
By 

Assignment Editor, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert isn’t satisfied with Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s justification for displaying a coup symbol outside his home.

An upside-down American flag flew outside Alito’s house days after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, The New York Times reported last week. The symbol was associated with Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Alito told the Times his wife, Martha-Ann Alito, placed the flag “in response to a neighbor’s use of objectionable and personally insulting language on yard signs.” According to Fox News’ Shannon Bream, Alito elaborated that the neighbors had put up a “F**k Trump” sign and called his wife a “c-word” when she confronted him about it.

“OK, that is not nice,” Colbert said on “Late Night” Monday. “But if someone calls you the c-word, putting up an insurrection flag — not the response. ‘Oh, you were rude to my wife? Well, we’re Nazis now.’”

Colbert also pointed out how bizarre it seemed that Alito did not ask his wife to remove the display when he noticed it.

“So Martha-Ann runs up the Jan. 6 flag and then Sam comes home from work, sees it and is like, ‘Honey, I understand you’re upset. But we have to take that down immediately. For Pete’s sake. I’m a justice of the Supreme Court!’ — is what would have been nice to have happened,” Colbert added.

“But instead, neighbors confirmed the display stood for several days before being taken down,” he said.

As he wrapped up the Alito segment, Colbert quipped, “If you didn’t like those jokes, they were my wife’s idea. I just came home and the jokes were there.”

|
