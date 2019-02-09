On #LSSC tonight: The news is pretty fed up with Sarah Huckabee Sanders. pic.twitter.com/MOfwNBg7Pf — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 9, 2019

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is continually criticized as being the “liar in chief” for President Donald Trump. She has been called out by the likes of The Washington Post, PolitiFact and even comedian Jim Carrey.

On Friday, Stephen Colbert took the criticism to a new level on “The Late Show” by calling her out for lying in the future.

The opening for the show featured a newscaster reporting Jan. 25 on Sanders’ response to the indictment of former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone.

“This has nothing to do with the president. This has nothing to do with the White House,” Sanders says, to the newscaster’s surprise.

Then the newscaster turns to the Feb. 5 subpoena of Trump’s inaugural committee for potential corruption.

“It doesn’t involve his campaign, it doesn’t involve the president and it has nothing to do with the White House,” Sanders says, prompting more skepticism from the newscaster.

Finally, the newscaster reports on April 6, 2019, that the White House ― the actual residence ― has been subpoenaed for “possible collusion.”