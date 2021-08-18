Colbert Rips 'Dead-Eyed Lego Man' Sean Hannity Over Ghoulish New Sales Pitch

Stephen Colbert said “anyone with a shred of a soul feels for the Afghan people” as the TV has filled with images of desperate refugees trying to escape the Taliban.

“So naturally, that excludes Fox News host and dead-eyed Lego man Sean Hannity,” Colbert said.

Hannity used the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan as a bizarre segue for discount phone plans.

“There is a stampede, not only out of Afghanistan, but a stampede away from high prices, overpriced service from the big carriers like Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile,” Hannity said as he plugged his sponsor.

“He used the fall of Kabul ― the tragic culmination of 20 years of U.S. sacrifice of lives and resources ― as a clever segue to a sponsor,” Colbert said.

Then, he showed how a similar segue might look amid another infamous moment in history: