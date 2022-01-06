Stephen Colbert tore into Fox News and its star host, Sean Hannity, on Wednesday over new revelations that the right-wing network’s biggest names were advising former President Donald Trump in the run-up to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Earlier this week, the House select committee investigating the attack released text messages Hannity sent at the time to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

“Hannity clearly knew what was coming,” Colbert said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if the former president planned this coup with the knowledge of the entire Fox News lineup ― including the commercials.”

For that last bit, Colbert showed an image of MyPillow boss and longtime Fox News advertiser Mike Lindell with Trump.

One message in particular stood out to the “Late Show” host. On Jan. 5, Hannity wrote to Meadows that he was “very worried about the next 48 hours.”

“So, he either had advanced knowledge of the plot or he had just eaten three Taco Bell Burrito Supremes,” Colbert said. “Either way, he knew the next 48 hours was going to bring chaos.”

