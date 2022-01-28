“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Thursday turned Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-Wis.) “tough on babies stance” into a mocking campaign theme song.
Johnson faced backlash this week after he argued against subsidizing child care for working parents, saying: “People decide to have families and become parents; that’s something they need to consider when they make that choice. I’ve never really felt it was society’s responsibility to take care of other people’s children.”
Colbert cited a recent study that suggested giving financial help to low-income mothers can boost brain activity in babies.
“Quick, someone send some money to Ron Johnson’s mother and pray that it works retroactively,” he cracked.
Watch Colbert’s monologue, including the spoof song for Johnson, here: