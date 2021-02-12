Stephen Colbert Has Savage Solution For Bored GOP Senators At Impeachment

Stephen Colbert offered the perfect solution for GOP senators not paying attention to damning evidence in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. (Watch the video below.)

On Thursday, “The Late Show” host noted the likes of Republican Sens. Rand Paul (Ky.), Tim Scott (S.C.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (Miss.) and Rick Scott (Fla.) doodling, reading and engaging in other activities to distract themselves as Democrats presented evidence Trump incited the Capitol riot.

“Luckily there’s a new product to help these Republicans tune it all out,” Colbert said.

A spokesman then introduced “Conscience Canceling Headphones ― the only headphones that cancel both ambient noise and your own sense of what’s right.”

There’s also a budget-conscious version to allow Republicans to “wallow in the sweet sounds of ignorance.” Fast-forward to 10:50 below: