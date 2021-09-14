ENTERTAINMENT

Stephen Colbert's Attempt To Bust Sex-Party Myth Goes Hilariously Off The Rails

One audience member's unexpected response caused the "Late Show" host to walk off the set.

Stephen Colbert is still skeptical, even after another headline claimed that sex parties were making a comeback despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I just don’t buy that sex parties are actually a thing,” he said. “I’m in show business, supposedly the height of decadence and I’ve never once been asked to a sex party.” 

The “Late Show” host also pointed out that he’s made that claim before and he still hasn’t been invited.

“Where’s my invitation?” he demanded. “Are they in my ‘junk’ email folder, by which I mean the folder where I keep my junk’s email?”

But then the segment took an unexpected turn when he asked someone in the audience about sex parties. 

The person’s answer prompted Colbert to walk off the set: 

