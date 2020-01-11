ENTERTAINMENT

Stephen Colbert 'Reveals' Who Torched That Wooden Donald Trump Statue In Slovenia

"The Late Show" host has the spoof scoop on the arson attack in first lady Melania Trump's home country.

The vandals who torched a controversial wooden statue mocking President Donald Trump in Slovenia this week remain at large.

But, on Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert claimed in a comedy bit that police already knew who was behind the attack in first lady Melania Trump’s home country.

The comedian then unveiled a spoof surveillance image of the alleged arsonist.

And, well, it was a known local face.

Check out Colbert’s satirical monologue below:

