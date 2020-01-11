The vandals who torched a controversial wooden statue mocking President Donald Trump in Slovenia this week remain at large.

But, on Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert claimed in a comedy bit that police already knew who was behind the attack in first lady Melania Trump’s home country.

The comedian then unveiled a spoof surveillance image of the alleged arsonist.

And, well, it was a known local face.

Check out Colbert’s satirical monologue below: