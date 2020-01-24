Stephen Colbert Spits Water On Jon Stewart And That's Not Even The Weird Part

Jon Stewart emerged from under Stephen Colbert’s desk on “The Late Show” Thursday, but maybe he should have stayed there.

Colbert, in a fit of faux shock that Steve Carell was cast in Stewart’s new political comedy “Irresistible” and not him, spit water in Stewart’s face.

Undaunted, Stewart introduced a trailer for the upcoming film, which he wrote and directed, in a bit with old pal Colbert that might have even been better than the preview. He began reciting the plotline to “Home Alone” and segued into a clip from “Cats” ― “something from my private porn collection,” Stewart said.

The whole segment, which may have been pretaped nearly a week earlier, was free of real-life politics. But thankfully, it was not humor-free.

As Colbert caressed Stewart’s face to see if he was really there, Stewart cracked: “I’m not a ghost, Stephen. I’m an older man with paper-thin skin.”

Watch the interview and the trailer for “Irresistible” above.